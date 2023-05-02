Police, DSS, INEC Joint Panel Invites Suspended Adamawa REC

The panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba, to investigate the April 15 controversial Adamawa State supplementary governorship election has invited the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The panel consists of police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials. Yunusa-Ari had provoked outrage when declared Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the polls despite the collation of results had yet to be concluded.

INEC promptly suspended him and nullified Binani’s purported victory. The body further asked the IGP to prosecute Yunusa-Ari over the electoral infraction, with President Muhammadu Buhari approving the REC’s suspension pending the completion of an investigation by the police.

The investigative panel headed by Assistant Inspector-General of Police Garba Umar, the Head of Interpol, Ni – geria, invited YunusaAri to show up at Force Headquarters Abuja. Umar was appointed the head of the election planning, monitoring and evaluation team in the build-up to the general election.

Spokesperson for the Force Criminal Investigation Department Funmi Eguaoje confirmed Yunusa-Ari’s invitation yesterday. Eguaoje said: “The suspended Adamawa REC has been invited by a joint panel comprising the police, DSS, and INEC officials.

“The committee was set up to investigate the matter, and the chairman of the committee is AIG Garba. But it is not solely a police matter; the case is under the joint panel’s jurisdiction. “The REC was invited by the joint committee, not the police. And I can’t confirm whether or not he has honoured the invite. I only know that he has been invited by the panel.