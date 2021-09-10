News

Police duties hampered by lack of tracking devices, others – Commissioner

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminy Alhassan has appealed to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 6, to assist the Command in providing tracking devices, as well as boost the manpower of the officers of the Command for greater efficiency.

Alhassan made this appeal yesterday when the new AIG, UsmanSuleGomnaembarked on a familiarisation tour of the Police Command to acquaint himself with activities of the command. The Commissioner, who said that he was elated to have the AIG to visit the Command, said the officers and men of the Command were ready to go the whole hog in ensuring that crime and criminality were reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

The commissioner said: “The effectiveness of the Command in discharging its statutory duties is being hampered by some challenges that are not unconnected with enhanced technological/ electronic methods (tracking device) of policing compared with the 21st Century global approach of policing, which is presently a deficit in policing our communities especially in this contemporary generation.” On manpower, the Commissioner added: “Though manpower shortage is all over the federation in Nigeria Police, but that of Cross River is terrible and needs immediate redress.”

