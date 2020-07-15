Metro & Crime

Police engage kidnappers in shootout, rescue NYSC member, another victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State on Wednesday clashed with suspected kidnappers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, killing one of them after a fierce gun battle.
The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the operational vehicle of the suspects, a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN, was recovered during the operation.
He added that with one black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, a cutlass, and one black wrist watch were also recovered from the suspected kidnappers by the police.
Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, identified the kidnapped victims as Okoroji Agnes, who was attached as corps member to Federal Girls College, Sagamu and one Tawa Sosanwo.
He explained that while one of the suspected kidnappers was shot dead, other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.
He said: “Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday 15th of July 2020 shot dead a suspected kidnapper along Shagamu–Ijebu Ode road and rescued two of their victims.
“The incident happened when the DPO Sagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN with some occupants whose suspicious look attracted the attention of the policemen which prompted them to stop the said car.
“But instead of the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them. Having realized that they are being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.
“They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 18 frontline health workers test positive in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has on Friday disclosed that 18 frontline health workers have tested positive to coronavirus. Making this known, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said while reacting to questions from the members of the State House of Assembly adhoc Committee on COVID-19 taskforce activities that they are among the figures recorded in the […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: N50m reward for Gana’s arrest remains intact

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday reaffirmed that the N50 million reward the state government had promised anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of wanted criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, still stands.   Terwase Akwaza has reportedly been terrorising residents of the state especially those from Benue North East senatorial […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N32.9bn fraud: EFCC to close case against Mompha July 10

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till July 10 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to present its remaining witnesses and close its case against social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha. Mompha is accused of cyber fraud and laundering about N33billion. On March 4, he and his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: