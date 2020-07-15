Police engage kidnappers in shootout, rescue NYSC member, another victim

Police in Ogun State on Wednesday clashed with suspected kidnappers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, killing one of them after a fierce gun battle.

The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the operational vehicle of the suspects, a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN, was recovered during the operation.

He added that with one black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, a cutlass, and one black wrist watch were also recovered from the suspected kidnappers by the police.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, identified the kidnapped victims as Okoroji Agnes, who was attached as corps member to Federal Girls College, Sagamu and one Tawa Sosanwo.

He explained that while one of the suspected kidnappers was shot dead, other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

He said: “Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday 15th of July 2020 shot dead a suspected kidnapper along Shagamu–Ijebu Ode road and rescued two of their victims.

“The incident happened when the DPO Sagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN with some occupants whose suspicious look attracted the attention of the policemen which prompted them to stop the said car.

“But instead of the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them. Having realized that they are being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.

“They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

