Police exhume corpse of kidnapped victim, kill three in a gun battle in Akwa

Akwa Ibom State Police command had stormed a kidnappers den in Mbiaso Community of Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, and exhumed the corpse of a kidnapped victim, one Onyeka Ezewulu, buried in a shallow grave. The Police also killed three kidnappers who engaged them in a gun battle.

Ezewulu, from Okija, Anambra State, was shot by the hoodlums after attempting to run away when they (kidnappers) stormed his residence along Idoro Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to kid nap him. It was further gathered that the victim, who recently returned from China, was whisked away in the kidnappers’ Toyota Camry car but died a day later in the den after losing so much blood from the bullet wounds. The kidnappers knowing fully well that their victim had died went ahead to collect N2 million as ransom from his family.

The kidnappers’ hideout and shallow grave, according to the Police, were discovered following detailed investigation led by CSP Julian Igbodu. The tactical team, it was gathered, was accompanied by two pathologists from the Police and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, who conducted an autopsy on the deceased body before the corpse was handed over to the family members for burial.

Meanwhile, a female member of the gang identified as Deborah Sunday, who assisted the Police to locate their hideout, told newsmen that three other gang members had on March 5, ambushed and kidnapped Ezewulu along Idoro Road. She explained that when her gang members ambushed Ezewulu he attempted to run away, but they shot him in the right leg, bundled him into their Toyota Camry car and brought him to the hideout.

