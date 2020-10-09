Police extortion: Angry motorists block Abakaliki/Enugu highway

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Motorists on Friday blocked the boundary axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway to protest alleged extortion and intimidation by police operatives from the Enugu State Police Command at a check point in the

area.

The blockade frustrated the movement of many commuters travelling from Abakaliki to Enugu as the protesting drivers insisted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State must visit the scene before they would leave the road.

One of the drivers, who gave his name simply as Chukwuma, alleged that the police men not only extort money from them but manhandle any driver who refuses to comply.

A commuter, who was affected by the road block, Kingsley Igwe, explained that he had been stranded on the traffic for over one hour as the drivers resisted every plea to allow vehicles from Ebonyi State to pass.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, DSP Loveth Odah noted that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Maku would contact his counterpart in Enugu State to see how to

resolve the matter and clear the road.

