Police fail to produce remanded Rivers Reps member in court

The case of the member representing Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo was stalled yesterday at a magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Riv- ers State capital. The police did not produce Dagogo, who is facing two count of conspiracy to felony and cultism in court and gave no reason why he was absent in court. The lawmaker, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was arrested at the party’s Secretariat where he had gone to purchase his form and subsequently charged to court and remanded in prison custody. When the matter was mentioned in court, Prosecution Counsel, Chidi Ekeh informed the court that full charges against the defendant had been filed at the state high court with the report already out. Ekeh also told the court that he had no information as why the suspect was not produced in court, while noting that the prosecution was ready to go ahead with the case. Dagogo’s counsel, Femi Adwtbiti, however, applied for motion for bail which was not opposed by prosecution Counsel. But the Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna-Amadi after listening to the argument adjourned the matter to May 23 for mention. The principal state Prosecuting Counsel, Ekeh later informed reporters outside the court premises that a fresh information has been filled at the State High Court pending when a date will be given. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who ordered the arrest of Dagogo, has dismissed the ultimatum issued by the Ijaw Youth Congress, IYC for the unconditional release of the lawmaker.

 

