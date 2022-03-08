Metro & Crime

Police foil armed robbery attempt at Lagos hotel, recover pistol

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have foiled armed robbery attempt inside a popular hotel, Donchester Hotel, at Iju.

Suspected armed robbers, numbering about eight, it was learnt, gained entry into the hotel around 3:10am.

The invaders were said to have been armed with sophisticated weapons and were advancing towards the lodges when the hotel workers noticed their movement through the surveillance systems.

It was gathered that the manager immediately contacted the police and operatives from Iju, led by the Divisional Police Officer, raced to the location.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the suspects fled the scene as soon as they learnt of police presence.

Ajisebutu said: “But for the swift response of the policemen, the robbers would have robbed their victims of their valuables.

“In a desperate move to escape arrest, the robbers abandoned one English barreta pistol and four mobile phones which were recovered at the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that 24-hour visibility policing of the area and other parts of the state should be carried out and sustained.”

 

