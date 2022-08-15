Police foil bank robbery attack, kidnap attempt in Oyo

….Suspect confesses he only intended to threaten a debtor-friend to pay him

Oyo State Police Command Monday paraded a suspect, Olarinde Adekunle, 37, arrested in connection with a threat letter to rob a new generation bank and abduct a student of an Oyo Town-based university.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), who paraded the suspect on behalf of his boss, Adebowale Williams, at the Eleyele, Ibadan Police Headquarters, the suspect was arrested following a hand-written letter he had sent to the bank and the university threatening to carry out the nefarious acts.

The Police alleged that “the suspected kidnap kingpin, a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate sent an ‘hand-written’ note to the management of one private university in Oyo Town wherein they threatened to abduct three of its students should the management fail to pay-up N10 million within a stipulated period. He was arrested based on intelligent investigations by men and officers of the command.

Osifeso’s words: “Preliminary investigations have thus revealed that on Thursday 11/08/2022 at about 0800hrs, members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate sent a ‘hand-written’ note to the management of a private university in Oyo Town wherein they threatened to abduct three of its students should the management fail to pay-up N10 million within a stipulated period.

“The threat, as expected, disrupted academic activities within the university, stirring up panic and uncertainty among the university community. Basking under the euphoria of what they presumed was a successful scheme, and blinded with greed, they decided to extend a similar (hand-written) notification to a branch office of a new generation bank within Owode Area of Oyo with the intentions of invading it later in the week.”

