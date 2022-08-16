Police foil bank robbery, kidnap attempt in Oyo

….suspect confesses he only intended to threaten debtor-friend

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded a suspect, Olarinde Adekunle, 37, arrested in connection with a threat letter to rob a new generation bank and abduct a student of an Oyo Town-based university.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP) who paraded the suspect on behalf of his boss, Adebowale Williams, at the Eleyele, Ibadan Police Headquarters, the suspect was arrested following a hand-written letter he sent to the bank and the university to carry out the nefarious acts.

The police alleged that “the suspected kidnap kingpin, a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate sent an ‘Hand-Written’ note to the management of one private university in Oyo town wherein he threatened to abduct three of its students should the management fail to pay-up (N10,000,000) Ten Million Naira within a stipulated period. He was arrested based on intelligent investigations by men and officers of the command.

Osifeso said, “Preliminary in vestigations have thus revealed that on Thursday 11/08/2022 at about 0800hrs, members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate sent an ‘Hand-Written’ note to the management of a private University in Oyo town wherein they threatened to abduct three of its students should the management fail to pay-up (N10,000,000) Ten Million Naira within a stipulated period. “The threat as expected, disrupted academic activities within the University, stirring up panic and uncertainty among the university community.

Basking under the euphoria of what they presumed was a successful scheme, and blinded with greed, they decided to extend a similar (hand-written) notification to a branch office of a New Generation Bank within Owode Area, Oyo with the intentions of invading it later in the week.

“Consequent upon the above, discreet forensic based investigations were carried out and this led to the arrest of one Azeez Mufutau ‘M’ whose phone numbers were inscribed on the ‘Hand-written notes’ sent to both the school management and bank. Upon questioning, the suspect confirmed that the phone number on the note was his, but denied being the author of the document.

“The investigation further led to the arrest of one Olarinde Adekunle ‘M’ age 37yrs who confessed to being the author of the hand-written notes under scrutiny and added that Azeez Mufutau was used as a decoy for the purpose of concealing his direct involvement. Investigation is now in progress and further developments will be communicated accordingly.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include: one Techno mobile phone, a well laid out Oyo State map that identified the targeted areas, and a notification letter written to the university authority,” Osifeso revealed.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the paraded suspect, Olarinde Adekunle, confirmed to have written the letter, but said he didn’t mean to abduct the students, but to threaten the named Azeez, who according to him, was owing him N20,000.

