News

Police foil kidnap attempt in Katsina, rescue 9

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Katsina. State Police Command, on Friday, said its operatives foiled a kidnap attempt by bandits at Kirijam village, Mahuta ward, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State late Thursday night and rescued nine people initially kidnapped. The Command also said that several bandits, who sustained injuries during a fierce encounter with its operatives during the rescue operation, escaped into the forest with injuries. The spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Katsina on Friday.

The statement read in part, “On 01/07/2021 at about 23:00hrs, bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Kirijam village, Mahuta Ward of Dandume LGA and kidnapped nine persons. On receipt of the report, DPO Dandume Division, led a team of Policemen and blocked their possible exit route at Kadawan Maikomo village, Sabuwa LGA. “Fortunately, the bandits followed through the route and fell into a police ambush. The team engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

“The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullets wounds. In the course of profiling the scene, all the nine abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some GSM phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UN fund receives $1m to address COVID-19 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A UN finance support platform tagged: One UN COVID-19 Response Basket Fund, says it has received additional $1million to help Nigeria to address challenges posed by the pandemic in the country. The UN Development Programme (UNDP), which manages the basket fund, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. The statement quoted Mohamed Yahya, […]
News

Taiwan unveils F-16 maintenance hub as China tensions build

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Friday to defend the island with a “solid” air force as she launched a U.S.-backed maintenance centre for the island’s fleet of upgraded F-16 fighters amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Frequent Chinese and U.S. military exercises in the region are raising fears of conflict touched off […]
News

Trump has right to probe election ‘irregularities’ – Senate Leader, McConnell

Posted on Author Reporter

  The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of “irregularities” in last week’s election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. Trump, a Republican, has yet to acknowledge defeat two days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica