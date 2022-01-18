Metro & Crime

Police foil kidnapping, rescue 16 victims in Kaduna

Posted on

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has foiled a kidnap attempt in Kaduna State and rescued 16 victims from the attack. Spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige also dis  closed that a Toyota Corolla allegedly snatched at gunpoint from a citizen in Zaria Local Government Area of the state was recovered in a separate incident.

 

Jalige also stated that the rescue mission took place at Masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road were persons suspected to be victims of the kidnapping were rescued.

 

According to Jalige, “On January 16, 2022 the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Buruku received information that some persons were sighted around Masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road who were suspected to be victims of kid napping.

 

“On the strength of the report, the DPO immediately mobilised personnel on rescue mission to the area.

 

“On sighting the advancing troops, the hoodlums took to their heels leaving behind 16 victims whom the operatives successfully rescued; namely, (1) Patience Markus ‘F’ (2) Mercy Musa ‘F’ (3) Gloria Sunday ‘F’ (4) Yunis Sunday ‘M’ (5) Peace Ayuba ‘F’ (6) Grace Sunday ‘F’ (7) Sarafina Sunday ‘F’ (8) Mechak Musa ‘M’. These mentioned victims are residents of Udawa village of Chikun local government area.

Also, “(9) Musa Mudu ‘M’ (10) Joshua Mudu ‘M’ (11) Jummai Musa ‘F’ (12) Alfa Markus ‘M’ are of Gadagi Baggi Village of the same LGA. Meanwhile, (13) Abdulaziz Shola ‘M’ (14) Tanimu Muhammed ‘M’ (15) Mutari Idris ‘M’ and (16) Sani Musa ‘M’ are from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara and Police team Niger states.”

 

