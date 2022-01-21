Metro & Crime

Police foil kidnapping, rescue victim in Delta

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Delta State Police Command have rescued a man abducted by suspected kidnappers at Otu-Jeremi village Area of the state. It was learnt that the victim whose name is withheld for security reasons was said to have been picked up by the kidnappers on January 18, at about 3pm in front of his house while in his car.

The suspect escaped from the kidnappers den, two days after he was abducted and reported to the police who later stormed the kidnappers’ hideout. The Delta State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said immediately after he escaped he reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Ovwian-Aladja Division who swung into action immediately and swiftly mobilised and led police operatives to the scene.

Edafe said When the hoodlums sighted the policemen they escaped. “While searching their hideout, some of the following items were recovered from them which includes one cut to size locally made gun, one Beretta pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition, one handcuff, six phones, nineteen sim cards, one ATM card, one wristwatch, one jackknife and cash of thirty five thousand naira. He, however, said, they are after the fleeing suspects. Meanwhile, Police Operatives attached to Sapele Police Station have also arrested two suspected armed robbers during operation at Number 6, Power close, Okirigbaga area Sapele.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

23-year-old shop worker allegedly commits suicide over suspension in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A 23-year-old female worker at the Akure outlet of a shopping chain (name withheld) in Ondo State has committed suicide following her suspension from work. The late worker identified as Jumoke Kehinde was said to have drank a harmful pesticide known as ‘Sniper’ at her apartment on New Year eve at Kajola axis, along Oda […]
Metro & Crime

Evans: Absence of prosecution witnesses stall trial of alleged kidnap kingpin

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The absence of prosecution witnesses Wednesday stalled two of the trials of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is standing a criminal trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. In the first suit, Evans is facing trial alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army. […]
Metro & Crime

Soun of Ogbomoso impacted Plateau positively – Chiefs and Emirs Council

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs have hailed the positive contributions of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, to the socio-economic development of the state. In a condolence message to the family of the late monarch signed by its chairman, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica