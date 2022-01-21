Police foil kidnapping, rescue victim in Delta

The Delta State Police Command have rescued a man abducted by suspected kidnappers at Otu-Jeremi village Area of the state. It was learnt that the victim whose name is withheld for security reasons was said to have been picked up by the kidnappers on January 18, at about 3pm in front of his house while in his car.

The suspect escaped from the kidnappers den, two days after he was abducted and reported to the police who later stormed the kidnappers’ hideout. The Delta State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said immediately after he escaped he reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Ovwian-Aladja Division who swung into action immediately and swiftly mobilised and led police operatives to the scene.

Edafe said When the hoodlums sighted the policemen they escaped. “While searching their hideout, some of the following items were recovered from them which includes one cut to size locally made gun, one Beretta pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition, one handcuff, six phones, nineteen sim cards, one ATM card, one wristwatch, one jackknife and cash of thirty five thousand naira. He, however, said, they are after the fleeing suspects. Meanwhile, Police Operatives attached to Sapele Police Station have also arrested two suspected armed robbers during operation at Number 6, Power close, Okirigbaga area Sapele.

