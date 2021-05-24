Metro & Crime

Police foil motorists’ abduction in Osun

Police said they thwarted  an attempted robbery and kidnapping of motorists at Iwaraja on the Akure-Ilesa Road, by some gunmen.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, made the disclosure yesterday in Osogbo. Opalola said the gunmen, about 6pm, on Saturday, came out of the bush on the Akure-Ilesha road, stopping vehicles in an attempt to rob and kidnap their occupants.

 

She said: “But the quick intervention of the police, Joint Task Force (JTF) and other local security outfits, prevented the gunmen from carrying out their nefarious activities.”

 

The PPRO said the police chased the gunmen back into the bush and an intensive manhunt was ongoing to ensure that the gunmen were apprehended.

