Police foil robbery attack, recover two stolen vehicles

Police said they had foiled a coordinated robbery attack by hoodlums at Drainage View Hotel, Nung Oku in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, said in a statement that two stolen vehicles were recovered in the process. MacDon explained that based on a distress call, the command quickly mobilised Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad alongside operatives of Asutan Division to the robbery scene.

The PPRO added that on sighting the police, the robbers started shooting but later ran away.

He said: “On 1st June, 2021, about 12am, based on a distress call received from Command Control Room of an ongoing armed robbery attack at Drainage View Hotel, Nung Oku in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, operatives of Ibesikpo Asutan Division, Quick Intervention Unit (Q.I.U) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad were swiftly mobilised to the scene which was invaded by unidentified hoodlums.

“On sighting the police operatives, the hoodlums started shooting and escaped through the back fence and abandoned a black Toyota 4Runner Hilux with registration number BWR 561 HK which was reported to have been stolen at gunpoint at Ultimate Filling Station, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, on 29th May, 2021 about 11.45am.

“Relatively, the operatives also recovered one OPEL car with registration number KEF 306 AA belonging to one Ekemini Offiong Akpanbof Ikot Akpan Abia village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area who was shot on his left hand in an attempt to snatch the said vehicle from him.

The victim was rescued by the operatives and taken to the hospital for treatment.”

