Police frustrate militants protest in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Cross River State Police Command on Thursday prevented some militants who wanted to take their protest into Calabar, the state capital, from doing so.
The militants, who are angry about the alleged levity with which the state government was treating them since they “surrendered” their arms in November 2018, have been restless and have been making efforts to get government’s attention.
On Thursday, they decided to march to Calabar from their location in Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area of the state.
The state Command, however, dispatched a detachment of officers to block them as early as 7.30am at the Arab junction of Atimbo in Calabar Municipality.
Speaking to our correspondent on phone, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh said the militants were aiming at taking their protest to the city of Calabar and Police go the information and had ensure that the protest does not take place.
“We got information that the militants were going to protest over non-payment of their allowances and we had to take proactive measures to prevent the break-down of law and order. My men are on the street to ensure that the state is safe for everybody,” the Commissioner said.
He nevertheless appealed to the state government to assist the police with operational vans to enable the Police tackle crime in the state.
“We have been able to reduce crime and criminality in the state since I resumed office, but we need more operational vehicles to enable my men comb all nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

