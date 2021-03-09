Police frustrating rape cases in my community –Ebonyi monarch

Traditional ruler of Ameka community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, HRH Martin Nwali, yesterday accused the police of frustrating many rape cases in his community he reported to them. Nwali said whenever a rape case was reported to the police in his community the police would like to “kill the case through the back door”.

The traditional stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during Spotlight Initiative End VAWG/EndVAC review meeting with Community Surveillance Teams (CSTs). He said: “UNICEF activities in Ebonyi have helped a lot. I would have said those in authority should make laws, but the only problem is that laws made in Nigeria are just funny; they are made for making sake, they will not even try to prosecute offenders except the ways we have been doing it in our villages.

“Police even help to close some of the cases we report. If you report a rape, police will know that they will take the girl to the hospital but they will not take the girl till the time lags. T

hey will even keep the girl till one week or one month when the person must have taken bath and cleaned up herself and traces of rape will not be determined again. They like to kill the case through the back door; they will go with the help of any lawyer they may call and they will go and entice the family of the girl with N30,000 or N40,00 or N50,000 to close the matter.”

Earlier, the surveillance team of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the state, called for an end to all night wake in the state. The team noted that security agencies, especially the police and parents were the greatest challenges it faced in its work. Members of the team regretted that most of the rape cases they took to police stations were dismissed by police in connivance with parents of the victims.

