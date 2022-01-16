Police: Frustration, nepotism discourage S’East, others from enlisting –Ohanaeze, IYC

encourage people to enlist. Also weighing in, Second Vice President, IJaw National Conference (INC) and a member of Police Community Relations Committee, , Alabo Nengi James, said it is not true that the South South lacks prospective candidates but that there is no transparency in the recruitment process.

He said: “I remember one recruitment exercise where almost 50 persons attended. At the end, when the list of successful candidates was posted, Bayelsans were one or two. Others were unknown to our local governments. I want to inform you that Nigerian recruitment has never favoured the South South, particularly Bayesla State.

“Most of the names are friendly names from the states that are being compromised by the commission or the defence headquarters, where their people are residing and they will put the final list there and impose it on our people. “Recently, other sister agencies recruited.

The general thing now is that they will just paste the list without indicating the local government. That is their new strategy now because if they paste according to state, people will find out that states were shortchanged. “We in INC want to tell them we are interested in all the recruitments. We want to know our Ijaw people in Bayelsa that are participating and not successful. Why? “If it is a quota system, why is it not concurrent? They are using this to cover up so that they will put people from Abuja.

You will see Akwa Ibom names in Bayelsa, Edo, Northern, Igbo names.” Morris Alagoa, an environmental rights activist said: “It is not as if our people are not interested. I remember some of my relations both from my wife’s side and my own side, who in the past have been disturbing me that they want to join the police; that I should help.” What is the way out? Alagoa said: “It should not entirely be left to our people.

The IYC, INC and some other cultural organizations who said that they are for Niger Delta people and other Niger Delta organizations apart from these ones ought to be watching out for such information and then be putting out the information to our communities, assist them to get to this recruitment centres.

