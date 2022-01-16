News Top Stories

Police: Frustration, nepotism discourage S’East, others from enlisting –Ohanaeze, IYC

Apex Igbo socio–political organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Ijaw National Youth Council (IYC), have attributed the low number of youths enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to frustration and nepotism.

 

They said this in separate reactions to the recent complaints by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba that Southerners were not applying for police jobs. Mba said that was one of the reasons Nigeria Police extended the online registration in the ongoing 2021 police constable recruitment to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

 

In a statement on Wednesday, Mba said the extension became necessary “to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from states in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones and Lagos State.”

 

He said the extension would enable the southern states to meet up with the required quota for their respective states.

 

Giving a breakdown of the applications received so far, Mba said out of the 81,005 applications received nationwide as of January 7, 2022, only 1,404 applications (less than 2% of the total applications) were received from the five states in the South East….”

 

The National Vice President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke, in an interview with one of our correspondents, said that his kinsmen have always been singled out for frustration and deprivation at every given time, hence the low number of applications.

 

He said: “What do you expect when an Igbo would remain on one rank for about 10 to 15 years without promotion and even when the person had upgraded him or herself up to first degree or Postgraduate level, he will not be promoted to reflect his qualifications.

 

“You remember the date one of our brothers was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General Police and two or three months later, he was retired so that he will not get to the rank of Inspector General of Police?”

 

This man was Police Commissioner after his mates had become Commissioners and some Assistant Inspector General of Police.

 

This is not fair. “Go to the North and they will post our people to Sambisa Forest and at the heat of the enemy territory to go and die while people from other ethnic groups are kept in offices or places that do not have high risk. “Who would want to join the police at this moment when the Unknown Gunmen are killing them every day?”

 

For Chairman, Legion, Ebonyi State Chapter, Capt. Fidelis Nweke Ogodo (rtd), poor welfare in the security jobs are some of the factors keeping the youths away from enlisting in the force.

 

He noted that the youths are now joining politics rather than security jobs, where they believe they can make it quick in life and called on the Federal Government to improve the welfare of security personnel in the country to encourage the youths to join security jobs.

 

“It is not true that our youths are no longer interested in police or other security jobs in the country. Police is recruiting now and if you go there, you will find out that they are even sending some youths out because the number they came are more than the number they required.

 

“But if I am to say on the other side, it bothers on the issue of welfare. If the welfare of the members of the armed forces are improved, it will encourage people to enlist.

 

Also weighing in, Second Vice President, IJaw National Conference (INC) and a member of Police Community Relations Committee, , Alabo Nengi James, said it is not true that the South South lacks prospective candidates but that there is no transparency in the recruitment process.

 

He said: “I remember one recruitment exercise where almost 50 persons attended. At the end, when the list of successful candidates was posted, Bayelsans were one or two.

 

Others were unknown to our local governments. I want to inform you that Nigerian recruitment has never favoured the South South, particularly Bayesla State.

 

“Most of the names are friendly names from the states that are being compromised by the commission or the defence headquarters, where their people are residing and they will put the final list there and impose it on our people. “Recently, other sister agencies recruited.

 

 

The general thing now is that they will just paste the list without indicating the local government. That is their new strategy now because if they paste according to state, people will find out that states were shortchanged.

 

“We in INC want to tell them we are interested in all the recruitments. We want to know our Ijaw people in Bayelsa that are participating and not successful. Why? “If it is a quota system, why is it not concurrent?

 

They are using this to cover up so that they will put people from Abuja. You will see Akwa Ibom names in Bayelsa, Edo, Northern, Igbo names.”

 

Morris Alagoa, an environmental rights activist said: “It is not as if our people are not interested. I remember some of my relations both from my wife’s side and my own side, who in the past have been disturbing me that they want to join the police; that I should help.” What is the way out?

 

Alagoa said: “It should not entirely be left to our people. The IYC, INC and some other cultural organizations who said that they are for Niger Delta people and other Niger Delta organizations apart from these ones ought to be watching out for such information and then be putting out the information to our communities, assist them to get to this recruitment centres.

 

