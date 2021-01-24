Metro & Crime

Police, govt delegation visit Oyo community to broker peace between Fulanis, Igangan residents

Oyo Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, and representatives of the state government are currently in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area (LGA), to broker peace between herders and residents.
Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, disclosed the development on Sunday.
He, however, did not give further details of the meeting.
Trouble started on Friday after Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, stormed the area with his supporters, following the expiration of the seven-day eviction notice he had earlier issued to the herdsmen.
Some yet-to-be-identified persons had also set ablaze some buildings and cars, including those belonging to Saliu Abdulkadir, Serikin Fulani of Oyo, demanding that he and other herdsmen vacate the area.
Prior to the eviction notice, there had been reports of killings and kidnappings alleged to have been carried out by herders.
Makinde had ordered the police to arrest anyone found stoking ethnic tension while Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), ordered that Igboho be arrested for inciting the people.
There has been tension in the area since the incident.
Fadeyi, however, said there is relative calm in the area and that the security situation is in no way compromised.
“Yes, the CP and management team with the team from the government house led by the SA security are present here in Igangan to broker peace between the Fulani and Igangan people,” Fadeyi told online newspaper, TheCable.
“Yes, there is relative peace by all and sundry, while the security here is not threatened in any way.”

