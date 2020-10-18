Police guards desert duty posts, politicians to avert attacks in Edo 

Fear and death now hang in the air in parts of Edo State, particularly, in Benin the state capital as activities of #EndSARS protesters get messier in the state.

This is as policemen attached to top government functionaries and other politicians in the state have tactically deserted their posts over fear and safety of their lives.

All roads and streets leading to the city center in Benin City were deserted Sunday as motorists and pedestrians face indiscriminate attacks.

The protesters have become extremely violent with destruction of every vehicle on sight along the roads while shops are being looted.

They also destroyed major roads with huge bonfires on Saturday night along First East Circular road and on Sunday along Akpkpava, Ekenwan, Ugbowo, New Lagos, Aduwawa-Aucho raods and other adjoining roads in the state.

Findings revealed that uniformed policemen have become targets of attacks by the aggrieved protesters along major roads and streets in the past few days.

The officers, some of whose actions while on road blocks and patrol duties have fallen victims during the protests as they are either beaten to stupor or their official rifles are taken from them.

Investigations further revealed that at the residents of top government officials and politicians within Government Reservation Areas (GRAs) policemen attached to them have disappeared from the main gates into the buildings to avoid sudden attacks by the hoodlums.

Worse still, the policemen appear helpless in the face of the unfolding incidents as they and unsuspecting innocent citizens have become targets of attacks and dispossession of their personal belongings and other vital properties.

Further findings showed that convoys of some high profile people including National Assembly members and other politicians have been targeted by the EndSARS Protesters on highways.

However, many worshipers from churches along Ekheuan Road in the capital Benin City were forced to either forced to their destinations or those in vehicles forced to take alternative routes available.

Those without alternative routes were made to part with money and their vehicles attacked with sticks, clubs and even hands.

Some of the protesters were seen jumping on top of the vehicles before they were allowed to drive past bonfires on the roads.

