Police hail female officer for proper conduct

The Nigerian Police Force has commended a female officer “for her commitment and acts of professionalism displayed in the course of her traffic duties”. According to the force, Inspector Justina Rita Omogbai has positively represented the institution, particularly by helping schoolchildren to cross the road at her duty post, and “by taking personal steps to ensure they are properly dressed and safe while heading to and from school”.

A statement yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Omogbai is attached to the Traffic Unit of the Sabo Divisional Headquarters in Lagos State. He said: “The NPF noted that her gesture aligns with the Community Policing tenets and the concept of ‘Catching Them Young’, as the formative age is very vital to training children to be law-abiding and compliant with regulations; and her singular action brings to their memories the standard practice of Nigeria Police Traffic Officers.

“While commending the officer, the Inspector- General of Police charged all officers and men to emulate her good conduct and be shining examples in their respective jurisdictions. “He equally tasked officers to be law-abiding even as they sow the seed of appropriate civic behaviour in the minds and hearts of members of their communities, particularly the young ones, who can serve as evangelists of values and good potentials of the NPF contrary to the present erroneous perception.”

