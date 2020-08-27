Police hastily paraded Evans as kidnapper without statement, lawyer argues

Mr Victor Okpara, the defence counsel to an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, Thursday told the court that the police hastily paraded his client without him formally giving a statement to the authorities.

Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong before an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos for an alleged attempted kidnap of the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors (YSG), Chief Vincent Obianodo.

During Thursday’s proceeding, which was slated for a trial-within-trial, the defence counsel cross examined the prosecution witness, Inspector Idowu Haruna.

Cross-examining the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Okpara noted that Evans was arrested on June 10, 2017 and immediately paraded the next day as a kidnapper without first giving a formal police statement.

The defence counsel said: “His capture was celebrated nationwide, he was paraded on June 11, 2017 and you immediately concluded that you had arrested a notorious kidnapper before his statement was taken.

“The statement of the defendant was only recorded for the first time on July 1, 2017. His statement was taken without his lawyer being present.

“I can also confront you with photographs alleging serious beating of the first defendant (Evans) while he was in your custody.”

In his response, the IPO admitted that Evans’ statement was not taken immediately he was arrested at his Magodo, residence in Lagos.

Haruna said that he had written Evans’ statement and had read it aloud to him.

The IPO noted that Evans’ in his statement did not say that he will opt out of having a lawyer present.

Haruna also admitted that that he had never had heard of the legal options which could have been available to Evans such as Legal Aid Council and Justice of the Peace.

