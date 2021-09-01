Police hunt boy for attacking lover with matchete

The Police in Ebonyi State are hunting for a fast food seller on Ishieke Campus of Ebonyi State University for allegedly macheting his lover. The incident allegedly occurred yesterday afternoon. The boy, Eze Irem was said to have matcheted Ezinne Ibe Ogbonna and fled the area.

The lovers were said to have had a misunderstanding leading to the incident. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah Odah confirmed the incident. She said the girl was assisting the police in hunting for the sus-pect, adding that Irem would be arrested immediately the police sight him. “It’s a case of assault occasioning harm. A boyfriend was said to have macheted his girlfriend on the wrist part of the hand.

The boy is at large, he just fled the scene immediately after committing the offence. But we are seriously on the matter and the girl is assisting the police in trailing the boy and as soon as we sight him, we will arresti him and he will face the charge. “The boy and the girl are fast food sellers; they sell these fast foods together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The boy’s name is Eze Irem, while the girl’s name is Ezinne Ibe Ogbonna. Ezinne has been given medical performance to go to the hospital. “It is not good to resort to violence, when two people are in love and they have issues, they should seek alternative dispute resolution or consult their elders to help in settling the matter or rather report to the police instead of resorting to violence to wound one another,” she said.

