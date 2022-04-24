Police, IMAN Taskforce uncover billion naira stuffed tyres in Lagos warehouse

Importers Association of Nigeria ( IMAN) said that it’s enforcement team alongside the Nigeria Police Force uncovered on Kamange International Limited warehouse in Abule Oshun part of Lagos State over its illegal activities, especially importation, sales and distribution of stuffed tyres in the country.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Chief Obinna Michael, National Coordinator of IMAN Taskforce said the organisation is duly registered with the sole aim of checkmating activities of it’s members, including illegal importation and in collaboration with the Nigeria Police to enforced compliance. On why the Police and IMAN Taskforce raided Kamange International’s warehouse, he said,

“Sometimes ago, we found out that there are a lot of dubious importers in Nigeria who are into the illegal trading on imported substandard tyres. Some of them fake another company’s products, some are bringing stuffed, expired and tokunbo tyres. Then, they will rebrand it as new ones and sell it to innocent Nigerians. “All these things cause accidents, so we went on investigation to know who and who are into this business.

We found out that Kamange is among the major importers of stuffed and substandard tyres. They have warehouses in Ibadan, Onitsha, two in Lagos and other places. “Then, through our investigations we discovered that they are bringing in the stuffed tyres from Apapa Port. We then wrote a petition to the Police against their illegal importations .

Then, police did their own findings and got a search warrant , they came down from Abuja to Lagos, went to the warehou and discovered stuffed tyres, expired ones and tokunbo tyres and others inside there.

With 4 x 40ft containers still offloading the stuffed tyres, which they brought in recently. “Police made their arrests , took samples and also took statement from the Warehouse Manager, they have being invited to Abuja on the 27th of this month and we are going to meet there.

At IMAN, when we see things like this , we invite the police and the police will know how to liaise with other security agencies,” Obinna disclosed. He further said that Kamange International Limited is owned by a Chinese.

The IMAN Taskforce boss appealled to other government agencies, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration Control ( NAFDAC) to partner with IMAN to tackle the influx of illegal products into the country.

