Business

Police, IMAN Taskforce uncover billion naira stuffed tyres in Lagos warehouse

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokir Comment(0)

Importers Association of Nigeria ( IMAN) said that it’s enforcement team alongside the Nigeria Police Force uncovered on Kamange International Limited warehouse in Abule Oshun part of Lagos State over its illegal activities, especially importation, sales and distribution of stuffed tyres in the country.

 

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Chief Obinna Michael, National Coordinator of IMAN Taskforce said the organisation is duly registered with the sole aim of checkmating activities of it’s members, including illegal importation and in collaboration with the Nigeria Police to enforced compliance. On why the Police and IMAN Taskforce raided Kamange International’s warehouse, he said,

 

“Sometimes ago, we found out that there are a lot of dubious importers in Nigeria who are into the illegal trading on imported substandard tyres. Some of them fake another company’s products, some are bringing stuffed, expired and tokunbo tyres. Then, they will rebrand it as new ones and sell it to innocent Nigerians. “All these things cause accidents, so we went on investigation to know who and who are into this business.

 

We found out that Kamange is among the major importers of stuffed and substandard tyres. They have warehouses in Ibadan, Onitsha, two in Lagos and other places. “Then, through our investigations we discovered that they are bringing in the stuffed tyres from Apapa Port. We then wrote a petition to the Police against their illegal importations .

 

Then, police did their own findings and got a search warrant , they came down from Abuja to Lagos, went to the warehou and discovered stuffed tyres, expired ones and tokunbo tyres and others inside there.

 

With 4 x 40ft containers still offloading the stuffed tyres, which they brought in recently. “Police made their arrests , took samples and also took statement from the Warehouse Manager, they have being invited to Abuja on the 27th of this month and we are going to meet there.

 

At IMAN, when we see things like this , we invite the police and the police will know how to liaise with other security agencies,” Obinna disclosed. He further said that Kamange International Limited is owned by a Chinese.

 

The IMAN Taskforce boss appealled to other government agencies, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration Control ( NAFDAC) to partner with IMAN to tackle the influx of illegal products into the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG trains 1,200 indigent women in agric vocations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has commenced a livelihood training for 1,200 women in Ogoniland as part of recommendations of the UN Environmental Report (UNEP) on the area in Rivers. The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at inauguration of a cassava processing factory in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of […]
Business

WFE issues guidance on fair, orderly markets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has issued a guidance note, aimed at policy questions arising from any resurgence of market volatility.   The WFE in a statement noted that, in particular, the guidance focused on how exchanges create fair and orderly markets; and why, when navigating […]
Business

Oil prices rise after six-week losing streak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crude oil has recorded six consecutive weeks of losses amid news of lockdown plans in Europe, the SPR reserve release announcement by the White House, and most recently, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant. According to Bloomberg, since late November, Brent is down by 15 per cent, which has shrunk its rise since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica