Police impound 70 motorcycles in Ogun

Police in Ogun State yesterday clamped down on unregistered motorcycles as part of efforts to curb the unruly conduct of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders. The police had earlier raised the alarm over incessant mob attacks by Okada riders on motorists, warning them to desist from disturbing the peace of the state. The command noted that commercial motorcyclists had formed the habit of violently attacking any motorist, involved in an accident with any of their members, regardless of whether such motorist was at fault or not.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists in Abeokuta that the command, in conjunction with other security agencies, had set up a joint task force to clamp down on the riders of unregistered motorcycles. Oyeyemi said the task force led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Operations, ACP Bolanle Muritala, yesterday began operations and impounded about 70 unregistered motorcycles. According to him, the operation commenced in Abeo- kuta metropolis and it is going to be extended to other parts of the state in the coming weeks.

He said: “The impounded motorcycles will not be released until the owner of such motorcycle provided evidence of its registration, and the number plate which must be fixed on the motorcycle.” The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, commended members of the task force for “the professional manner in which they carried out the operation”. He added that Ajogun applauded the leadership of Okada riders association for their supportive role and assured them that the operation was going to be a continuous exercise.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Owerri on partial lockdown

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The city of Owerri, the Imo State capital, was on Wednesday put on a partial lockdown by soldiers and other security forces. From around 2:30pm, operatives were seen barricading major roads, commandeering trailers to block off roadways. In some areas freshly cut trees were used to barricade roads while in others, the soldiers simply parked […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Minister opens FCT markets

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had relaxed restrictions on operations of markets within the territory. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, markets in FCT were hitherto allowed to operate only for three days in a week, a measure the government said was taken to curb the spread of the virus. The FCT Minister, Mallam […]
Metro & Crime

Abduction: Rivers female lawyer regains freedom

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Police have rescued a female lawyer, Bisola Paulette Ajayi, who was abducted by gunmen at her residence at Rumuokwurusi in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nnamdi Omoni, Ajayi was rescued by the opera-Pubtives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit. Omoni disclosed that in the operation […]

