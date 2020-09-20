News

Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-yearold woman under the pretext of securing a job for her.

 

The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday. Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, in spite of collecting N400,000 ransom from her relatives.

 

He identified the suspects as Ekwugha Chinazo, 25; Chidiebere Ogoegbunam, 24; and David Nnaemeka,19. Mohammed, however, did not expose the identity of the victim

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

