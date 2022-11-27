News

Police in Borno nabs female teacher for sexually assaulting minor

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a female teacher with a private school for allegedly defiling a four year old minor, a nursery 4 pupil with the school.

Confirming the arrest, the Command’s spokesman, ASP Sani Shatambaya said: “Yes the case is with us, she was arrested , she is currently in the custody of the state CID,”

He said investigation into the case was ongoing, after which it would be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for next line of action.

Also speaking on the incident, father of the pupil, Hassan Dala, said that he noticed his daughter was urinating blood and he thought it was a problem of some or infection.

“It was when we took her to hospital that we were told of the problem. The mother spoke to the daughter and she told the mother what the aunty has been doing to her”, the father said.

Mala Dala said “we have reported the matter to the police. What we want is justice.”

 

