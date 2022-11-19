Police in Kaduna thwart bandits’ attack, arrest 1, recover 5 motorcycles

Members of the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday thwarted bandits’ attack in Kaduna State, arrested one suspect and impounded five motorcycles. Police spokesman in Kaduna State, DSP Muhammad Jalige, stated on Friday that they got information on Thursday that bandits were sighted on Galadimawa- Tumburku Road in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on motorcycles.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Yekini Ayoku, ordered the deployment of men of “Operation Whirl Punch’’ and those of the divisional team to clear the highway of the miscreants. “In the ensuing engagement, the bandits caved in to superior fire power and professional tactical manoeuvre of the police operatives and scampered in different directions with bullet wounds,’’ he stated. (NAN)

