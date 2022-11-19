News

Police in Kaduna thwart bandits’ attack, arrest 1, recover 5 motorcycles

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members of the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday thwarted bandits’ attack in Kaduna State, arrested one suspect and impounded five motorcycles. Police spokesman in Kaduna State, DSP Muhammad Jalige, stated on Friday that they got information on Thursday that bandits were sighted on Galadimawa- Tumburku Road in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on motorcycles.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Yekini Ayoku, ordered the deployment of men of “Operation Whirl Punch’’ and those of the divisional team to clear the highway of the miscreants. “In the ensuing engagement, the bandits caved in to superior fire power and professional tactical manoeuvre of the police operatives and scampered in different directions with bullet wounds,’’ he stated. (NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N10bn libel suit: Oshiomole pleads with Ortom for out-of-court settlement

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, has sought for an out-ofcourt settlement in the N10 billion libel suit instituted against him by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Oshiomole in the early days of the suit, had filed six preliminary objections in which the court resolved all in the governor’s favour. The […]
News

Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m. The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the […]
News

70-Yr-Old Woman Picks Accord’s Presidential Candidate Prof. Imumolen Over Peter Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As 2023 general elections draw near, candidates, especially those vying for the number one position in the country have continued to latch on to the mass media to reach out to millions of potential voters. One of these candidates who have been leveraging the media to share their vision is Professor Chris Imumolen, the presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica