News

Police in Kebbi nab, detain man, 25, for raping 14-year old girl

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Mr. Isah Wakali over allegation of forcefully having sexual intercourse with a minor named, Asibi Adogo who is believed to be 14 years of age. According to the police, Wakali reportedly took advantage of her when she was sent by her parents to his house by her to collect a container. At a media briefing on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar said on receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect. Abubakar stated that the case has since been charged to court for prosecution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine tensions: Russia to begin military drills with Belarus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia and Belarus are due to start 10 days of joint military drills as concerns rise over the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders. Nato says the joint drills mark Russia’s biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War, reports the BBC. The White House called the drills an “escalatory” action in […]
News

One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in […]
News

Tambuwal to restructuring agitators: Work with National Assembly

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised agitators for the restructuring of the country to go through the National Assembly. Tambuwal, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, said this could be done through the introduction of bills at the National Assembly, as well as getting the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica