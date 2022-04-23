Police in Kebbi nab, detain man, 25, for raping 14-year old girl

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Mr. Isah Wakali over allegation of forcefully having sexual intercourse with a minor named, Asibi Adogo who is believed to be 14 years of age. According to the police, Wakali reportedly took advantage of her when she was sent by her parents to his house by her to collect a container. At a media briefing on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar said on receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect. Abubakar stated that the case has since been charged to court for prosecution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...