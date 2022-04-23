Police in Kebbi nab, detain man, 25, for raping 14-year old girl

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Mr. Isah Wakali over allegation of forcefully having sexual intercourse with a minor named, Asibi Adogo who is believed to be 14 years of age. According to the police, Wakali reportedly took advantage of her when she was sent by her parents to his house by her to collect a container. At a media briefing on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar said on receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect. Abubakar stated that the case has since been charged to court for prosecution.
Related Articles
Ukraine tensions: Russia to begin military drills with Belarus
Russia and Belarus are due to start 10 days of joint military drills as concerns rise over the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders. Nato says the joint drills mark Russia’s biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War, reports the BBC. The White House called the drills an “escalatory” action in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war
At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tambuwal to restructuring agitators: Work with National Assembly
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised agitators for the restructuring of the country to go through the National Assembly. Tambuwal, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, said this could be done through the introduction of bills at the National Assembly, as well as getting the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)