Police, INEC differ on cause of fire in Enugu office

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Following a night fire that razed down the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday, the State Police Command and authorities of the electoral body are giving conflicting cause of the fire. While police in a statement by its spokesperson, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, pointed to electrical sparks emanating from power surge, INEC official contradicted the police, blaming the fire on arson. INEC specifically declared that the office was set ablaze contrary to the report by the police.

However, Ndukwe had in a press statement said that: “Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire, which was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building, through the combined efforts of the State Fire Service, the Police and lawabiding citizens, may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the cordoning off of the scene and launch of thorough investigation to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred.” But in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC said that: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the State, Emeka Ononamadu, has reported that the INEC office in Udenu Local Government Area was set ablaze.” He said that the “Commission resolved to convene an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week to discuss this disturbing trend.” He also assured that: ‘‘The Commission is determined to continue to discharge its responsibilities, including the conclusion of the expansion of voters’ access to Polling Units, resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), capacity- building activities, the review of the draft Strategic Plan 2022-2026, engagement with stakeholders as well as all scheduled and pending elections.” It was also gathered that Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was at the scene of the fire incident in the company of Udenu council Chairman, Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, and the Divisional Police Officer of Udenu Police Division.

