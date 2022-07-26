Metro & Crime

Police Inspector, kidnapper killed as gunmen attacked foreign miners in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Tragedy struck at Aruwa village, in Ifewara Community in Atakunmosa West Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday as a police inspector, Peter Sorro, lost his life in a fierce fight with suspected kidnappers.

New Telegraph gathered that the police and one kidnapper were killed in gun battle as suspected Fulani men attempted  to abduct two foreign miners in Osun. It was gathered that four suspected kidnappers were arrested at the scene of the incident.

It was learnt that kidnappers laid ambush for the vehicles of two foreign miners who had three security details, including two inspectors and one sergeant, while they were coming from night duty at a mining site in Aruwa village around 7:05 AM on Sunday.

A security source who confided in our correspondent disclosed that the kidnappers opened fire on the vehicles of the miners while the policemen were inside. The source said, “one inspector was shot dead while the two    other policemen engaged the kidnappers in gun battle. One of the kidnappers was also killed. The AK-47 with breech no: 97698 used by the kidnapper was recovered with 54 rounds of life ammunition.

But they, (kidnnapers) took the ammunition of the late inspector away.” When contacted, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

 

She said “the Divisional Police Officer of Ifewara promptly mobilised combined team of police detectives and vigilance group to the scene, four Fulani suspects were arrested. We have deposited two corpses to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching, Ilesha morgue for autopsy investigation.”

 

