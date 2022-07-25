Police inspector, one other killed as kidnappers attack foreign miners in Osun 

Tragedy struck at Aruwa Village via Ifewara Community in Atakunmosa West Local Government Area of Osun State as a police inspector, Peter Sorro, lost his life, during a fierce fight with suspected kidnappers.

New Telegraph learnt that the police and one kidnapper were killed as suspected Fulani men attempted to abduct two foreign miners in Osun State.

It was gathered that four suspected Kidnappers were arrested at the scene of the incident.

It was learnt that kidnappers laid ambush for the vehicles of two foreign miners who had three security details including two inspectors and one sergeant in them while they were coming from night duty at a mining site in Aruwa village around 7:05 am on Sunday.

A security source, who confided in our correspondent, disclosed that the kidnappers opened fire on the vehicles of the miners while the policemen were inside.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...