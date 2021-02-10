Metro & Crime

Police Inspector shoots self to death

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

A police Inspector, who is said to be a visiting mobile policeman, has shot himself to death at the Owerri Area Command Headquarters.
The policeman, who was simply referred to as ‘Umoh’, was said to have been sleeping in the office while his AK-47 rifle was cocked and left by the side.
After a while, a loud gunshot was heard and most officers at the area command thought the armourer was testing firearms.
It was when a colleague returned and tried to gain access to the office that he noticed that the office was locked from within.
The door was forced open and the Inspector was found sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood.
A police source told our correspondent that the bullet pierced through the late inspector’s stomach and exited from his back.

