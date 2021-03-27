Metro & Crime

Police inspector who killed man who went to eat, to be tried for murder

…as Odumosu visits family

A mobile policeman, attached to the Lagos State Police Command who shot a man to death at Sangotedo area of the state, will be charge to court for murder.
The Police Inspector, Jonathan Company, was said to have escaped from the scene after shooting the victim, but he was eventually arrested by the Ogombo Divisional Police Officer.
It would be recalled that the deceased one Jelili Bakare and his friend Niyi went to Quinox Lounge to eat dinner around 11:30p.m on March 18, when the mobile policeman attached to the mounted troop, force animal branch of the Nigeria Police, and the deceased had an argument which resulted in the police man shooting him.
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement Saturday, said immediately after the incident, the Inspector fled but was eventually arrested by the DPO Ogombo Division.
The suspect, Company, has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner Police, Hakeem Odumosu has visited the family of the deceased, where he was received by the head of the family (Olori  Ebi) of the Bakara family in Ajiran Land, Eti-Osa Local Government area of the state, Chief Yekini Olawale, the mother, wives and children of the deceased.
Adejobi said the team also paid a visit to the Oba of Ajiranland,  His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in his palace and expressed its heartfelt condolences on the demise of one of his subjects.

