Police intercept buses loaded with ammunition, arrest three in Lagos 

Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted two commercial buses loaded with a large quantity of live cartridges at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects were also recovered from the suspects.

In a statement Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said three suspects were arrested (namely Tukur Abdullah, 35, Muazu Telim, 50, and Dahiru Idris, 36,), who said they were on their way to Katsina State when they were nabbed by detectives who were on surveillance of the area.

The items also recovered from the suspects included their operational vehicles.

The suspects have been transferred to the Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigation.

 

Reporter

