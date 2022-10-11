Metro & Crime

Police intercepts Hilux van with 38 cartons of tramadol tablets in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday said it has intercepted a Hilux vehicle loaded with 38 cartons of tramadol tablets in Benue State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass disclosed this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police.

Abass said that the Hilux vehicle was driven by one Obinna Nsofor and one other who took to their heels on sighting the police on Sunday.

The police boss said luck ran out of the suspected drug dealers as men of the command chased and arrested them along Enugu-Otukpa road.

The statement reads: “On 09/10/2022 at about 0930hrs while policemen on stop and search duty along Enugu-Otukpa road intercepted a Hilux vehicle driven by Obinna Nsofor and one other.

“On sighting the police patrol team, they took to their heels but they were chased and arrested by the police.

“On the spot search of the said vehicle led to the recovery of thirty eight (38) cartons of tramadol tablets”.

Abass said investigation into the matter was ongoing to identify the source of the drugs and its expected destination.

 

