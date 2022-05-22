Police investigate Bauchi community crisis

The Bauchi Police Command have ordered an investigation into the crisis that erupted at Katanga Community of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Friday. Police spokesman in Bauchi State, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated in Bauchi yesterday that some irate youths set six houses and seven shops ablaze in the community on Friday. He added that some community members also sustained injuries in the assault. He explained that the assault was a reaction to an alleged blasphemous message posted on the social media by a 40-year-old female employee of the local government council. “The police deployed troops to the community and they have brought the situation under control,’’ Wakil stated. He added that the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Mr Umar Sanda, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis. Wakil stated also that Sanda appealed to the general public to be calm and to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation. He reiterated the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths. Sanda also urged religious leaders and community leaders and elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from truncating the peace in their communities
