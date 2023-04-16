Police investigate killings of 3, destruction of vehicles, houses in Kano

Muhammad Kabir

The Kano Police Command said it is investigating reports of killing of three persons and setting ablaze of several houses with destruction of vehicles in a clash between residents and thugs who invaded Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State to disrupt Saturday’s elections. It was reliably gathered that the thugs had invaded the area with the intent to disrupt the supplementary exercise as they insisted on voting but were prevented by the residents. The incident occurred between Utai and Achika District area of Wudil LGA, Saturday. According to an eye witness, “the incident happened before our eyes. At least three persons were killed in the clash. About three houses including the house of the LG Chairman were set ablaze. The witness continued: “We learnt some thugs were brought to the area to disrupt the election exercise. They were heavily armed while the residents too armed themselves to prevent them from disrupting the exercise.” Similarly, it was reliably gathered that violence marred the supplementary polls in some areas of the state as thugs disrupted the election processes in Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area of Fagge LGA and Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA. The Presiding Officer of the Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area, Polling Unit 30 of Fagge LGA, Mustapha Sagir Umar said they started the accreditation and voting exercise in the area some minutes past 10am and the thugs disrupted the exercise twice before normalcy returned to the area. The story was not different in Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of the state as the police under the leadership of CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel deployed personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy as election process continued in the area. While contacted the Commissioner of Police Elections, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said they are making enquires as to whether there were killings or not.| He said they are looking at the reports of violence and it’s possible linkage to the conduct of the rerun Elections in Kano.

Elections in Oyo federal constituencies peaceful

Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The rerun elections ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in two polling units in Oluyole Federal Constituency and three each in both Ibadan North East and Ibadan South East Local Government areas of Oyo state have gone smoothly with eligible voters turning out massively. The rerun of the February 25, 2023 election in the two Federal Constituencies became mandatory following some electoral infractions reported, thereby rendering the elections inconclusive. The INEC had therefore declared today, April 15, 2023 as the date for the conduct of fresh supplementary elections. In the Ibadan North East/ South East federal constituency, the incumbent Hon. Abass Adigun (a.k.a Agboworin) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is slugging it out with Adedapo Lam-Adesina of the All Progressives Congress, APC. In Oluyole federal constituency, the incumbent Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbonjubola, are lurking horns. According to the INEC, the PDP candidate had polled 9, 849 while that of the APC polled 9, 028 leaving just 821 votes difference whereas the number of PVC collected in the canceled polling units of Oluyole Federal Constituency was more than the difference”

Candidate Hon. Diket Plang wins Plateau Central Senate

Musa Pam

JOS Former Member of the Plateau State House of Assembly who represented Pankshin North, Hon. Diket Plang of the All Progressives Party (APC) has been announced as the Winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial Election which was held on 25th February 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The returning Officer of INEC Dr Jimam Lar while announcing the result on Saturday in Pankshin declared Hon. Diket the Winner of the election said he scored 131,129 Votes to defeat his closest opponent, Amb. Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 127,022 Votes. While Chief Garba Pwul, SAN of the Labour Party gathered 36,510 Votes. Dr Lar said Hon Diket Plang having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone.

Rivers election peaceful amidst low turnout of voters

The Saturday’s National Assembly election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers commenced smoothly and peacefully despite low turnout of voters. The electoral officers arrived early with the materials early at Rumuwoji Ward 12 Unit 6 Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, but up till noon, very few persons had cast their votes. Some residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they would not participate in the election because the results of the Feb. 25 and March 18 elections did not reflect their votes. Mr. Godfrey Udom said that his vote would not make any difference from what the result was before the cancellation of the earlier one. “As you can see people are not interested in this election because they came out in large numbers during the general election, but what they expected was not what they saw when the results were declared. Also in Units 8, 9 and 10 not many voters did came out to cast their votes as INEC officials waited patiently for them. Mrs Faith Araon, however, said she came out to cast her vote because she had hope and believe that Nigeria would be great with good governance if people voted and their votes counted. Araon urged the electorate to have faith in Nigeria and contribute their quota to strength the country’s democracy.

Officials, electoral materials arrive

in polling units simultaneously INEC officials and election materials arrived in six polling units, in seven LGAs of the state simultaneously for supplementary polls. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise also involved presence of various security agencies, positioned in locations and areas of the polls. INEC declared the elections inconclusive in the areas due to violence and irregularities. The exercise was conducted at Abakaliki and Ikwo North State constituencies, Afikpo north west state constituency, Ezza South constituency, Afikpo South-east constituency and Ezza-north /Ishielu Federal Constituency for House of Representatives in Oriuzor Ezza North. Presiding Officer, Mr Sunday Orefi, at polling unit 011, Azumiri Azugwu Ward, Ebonyi State University Primary School 2, confirmed that materials and security agencies arrived early at 8:30 a.m. Orefi added that accreditation and voting also commenced simultaneously. “The exercise has being peaceful and electorate are being captured for accreditation to vote.

Massive turnout heralds polls

in Zamfara

Massive turnout of voters heralded Saturday’s elections in Zamfara Central Senatorial District, and in Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/ Bukkuyum federal constituencies. The supplementary elections are taking place in 90 polling units in 24 wards in six local government areas of Gusau, Tsafe, Maru, Bungudu, Gummi and Bukkuyum. Voter accreditation began early as INEC officials reported promptly at the polling booths. The early turnout by voters and by INEC officials were noticed in affected polling booths in Tsafe Local Government Area and in Gusau Local Government Area. INEC declared elections in the areas inconclusive after it cancelled results obtained in the initial exercise on Feb. 25.

Traders open for economic activities in

Anambra community

The election for Ogbaru House of Representatives commenced with increased business activities and free movement of vehicles within the axis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agencies from the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army were strategically positioned and patrolling the affected polling units. It was also observed that traders along the roads also opened for businesses as many said their votes won’t count again this time. A welder, Chidike Obinna, said that many people were disappointed by the outcome of the previous election. He said: “Many people won’t be going to out to vote in this supplementary election. It’s better to open for the day-to-day business than going to queue for voting. “I have three days left to deliver this work you met me doing, then I will leave it to go and start queuing up to vote and then it won’t turn out in people’s favour.” Another trader, Mrs Amaka Eze, commended the government for not locking down the entire area for the purpose of the election.

Large turnout of voters

in Adamawa Saturday’s Adamawa governorship supplementary election recorded massive turnout of voters in most parts of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondent, who visited the Yola-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, reported that the turnout of voters Polling Units (PUs) 001 and 004 of Ajiya wards was impressive. There was also presence of security personnel to ensure orderliness and prevent security breach. Some party agents interviewed lauded INEC for the hitch-free conduct of the election, saying that the arrangement was far better than that of the March 18 poll. Mr Danjuma Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commended the electorate for the massive turnout saying it was a sign of victory for his party, while Mr Audu Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the security arrangement was commendable. The supplementary election was held in 69 polling units with a total number of 36,935 registered voters across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Ogun Speaker loses rerun, retains Assembly seat Olufemi

Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo, on Saturday lost the election held in poling unit 4, ward 1, Ifo Constituency 1 in the state. Oluomo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the rerun election to Okikiola Ogundele of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ogundelepolled185votes, while Oluomogarnered167votes. Oluomo, however won his re-election with a total of 7,546 votes to defeat Ogundele of the PDP who garnered 6,596 votes. The Speaker who was leading at the first election held on Saturday, March 18, but the election was declared inconclusive following over-voting in polling unit 4 of ward 1 of the state constituency. But, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared the Speaker as the overall winner of the Ifo 1 State Constituency election. The Returning Officer for Ifo state constituency 1, Prof. Richard Shobayo while declaring Oluomo as the winner, said, the speaker polled 7,546 votes to defeat his arch rival, Yusuf Ogundele of the Peoples Democratic Party who garnered 6,596 votes.

Corps member, others injured in A’Ibom

Tony Anichebe UYO

Elections in Ikono/ Ini and Abak Federal Constituencies of Akwa Ibom State, rescheduled for yesterday, again, were blighted by pockets of violence with no fewer than six persons including a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving as Ad-hoc staff amongst those shot and critically injured. The rerun polls, our Correspondent gathered, pitted incumbent House of Representatives member for Ikono/ Ini, Mr. Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick the Young People’s Party (YPP) ticket against former Commissioner, Glory Edet, of the PDP. Going into the re – ordered contest, Ukpong Udo, is leading Edet of the PDP with the margin of 4,161, while in the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Clement Jimbo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leads incumbent lawmaker, Aniekan Umanah, with 2,962 votes margin, forcing desperation and violence allegedly by PDP supporters, who reportedly resort to hijacking of ballot materials and random shooting of some resisting officials of INEC and opposition supporters. Sunday Telegraph gathered out of the 17 units the polls were re-conducted in Ikono/ Ini, materials in no fewer than seven units were hijacked by armed security agents, said to be loyal to the ruling PDP, with a Corps member and others, who showed resistance shot in the melee A former Local Government Chairman, who lost his bid for the House of Assembly under the PDP to the incumbent lawmaker, who migrated to the YPP, when he was denied a return ticket, was alleged to have shot an INEC official at Itak unit 2, when he resisted handing over ballot materials to the PDP thugs, after voting. Hon. Goddy Umoh, a former Commissioner and current Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission (HASC), who spoke with Journalists, after voting at his Nnung Udoe Itak, Ward 11, village council hall, had described the election as peaceful, but it was gathered, violence erupted around the Registration Area Centre (RAC) and other voting units soon after voting, as armed hoodlums backed by security agents, seized the ballot materials amid sporadic gunshots and injury to dozens of voters and officials.