Police invite Mailafia over Boko Haram comments

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday (August 24). The police probe comes despite a separate investigation of Mailafia by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS last week invited Mailafia to its Jos office over comments he made during a radio interview wherein he stated that an unidentified northern governor was a Boko Haram commander.

Mailafia, who was the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last election, said he got the information from some former Boko Haram fighters. However, the police did not reveal the reason for the invitation extended to the former Deputy CBN Governor.

The letter was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Umar Sanda, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Force Criminal. In the document with reference number 3000/X/ FHQ/ABJ/VOl.245/8 dated August 20, 2020, the police asked Mailafia to be at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Complex, Garki Area 10, on Monday, August 24, 2020 by 11am. The letter titled, ‘Re: Investigation Activities, Police Investigation’, was marked ‘confidential’.

The letter stated that we “wish to inform you that this office is investigating a case in which your name featured prominently. “In light of the above, you are invited to in an interview with the Deputy Inspector- General of Police, FCID Abuja, through the undersigned on Monday, August 24, 2020 by 11am at Room 407, 3rd Floor, FCID Complex, Area 10, Abuja. Accept the assurances of the Deputy Inspector- General of Police, FCID.” Mailafia is currently a member of the Directing Staff of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

