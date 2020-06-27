Police issue dispersal order to celebrating Liverpool fans

Merseyside police have issued a dispersal order for the city centre after Liverpool fans gathered for a second night to celebrate winning a first Premier League title.

The order was issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and will remain in place until June 28.

Crowds gathered outside Anfield on Thursday as Liverpool secured their first league title in 30 years, after closest challengers Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, reports Sky Sports.

Huge crowds of fans sang songs and let off flares outside Anfield, prompting warnings from police concerned about mass gatherings ignoring social distancing measures.

Celebrations have continued 24 hours later as fans congregated in Liverpool city centre, despite mayor Joe Anderson reiterating the spread of coronavirus was “still a real risk”.

Mayor Anderson tweeted: “I appreciate #LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home. Covid-19 is still a major risk and our city has already lost far too many people to the illness.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram also took to social media and said: “We’re not saying this to be party poopers but hundreds of people have already died in our region because of coronavirus. Until it’s safe for us to come together, please celebrate at home.”

Liverpool City Council responded to the events stating: “We cannot move fans or take action to prevent them gathering. We do not have the power to do this.

“If you know someone out celebrating right now, please message them and ask them to bring the celebration home.”

Mayor Anderson tweeted again on Saturday: “More in sorrow than anger, like most LFC fans and residents I condemn those that brought a negative focus on @LFC and our City. The pics showing peoples behaviour is being talked about instead of the fantastic achievement of LFC. Thank you to those fans that have listened.”

