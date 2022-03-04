News

Police job: Delta, PSC move against youth apathy

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State government in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC) have charged traditional rulers, opinion moulders, prominent citizens and groups in the oil rich state to discourage apathy for police jobs in their youths. This came barely two months after the immediate past Force Police Public Relations Officer, CP Frank MBA, rated the figure of youths from the South-South low in the recent police recruitment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Small in salt intake improves health – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Italy have called for the reduction of sodium or salt intake by any amount, saying this could lower blood pressure over the long term and might benefit everyone, including people with normal blood pressure. These were the findings of a study published in the American Heart Association journal; ‘Circulation.’ The researchers wanted to […]
News

Court threatens to revoke Shehu Sani’s bail over absence from trial 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

  The  Federal High Court sitting in, Abuja has said that it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charge, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of $25,000 from […]
News

Bauchi gov hails NGO’s donation of 90 mobility carts to disable persons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has commended Germanbased non-profit organisation, Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, for its social and humanitarian engagement, as the organisation during the week made donation of 90 mobility carts to disable persons in the state. At the ceremony, which was held in the Government House, Bauchi, Mohammed expressed gratitude to the group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica