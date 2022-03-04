Police job: Delta, PSC move against youth apathy

Delta State government in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC) have charged traditional rulers, opinion moulders, prominent citizens and groups in the oil rich state to discourage apathy for police jobs in their youths. This came barely two months after the immediate past Force Police Public Relations Officer, CP Frank MBA, rated the figure of youths from the South-South low in the recent police recruitment.
Related Articles
Small in salt intake improves health – Study
Researchers in Italy have called for the reduction of sodium or salt intake by any amount, saying this could lower blood pressure over the long term and might benefit everyone, including people with normal blood pressure. These were the findings of a study published in the American Heart Association journal; ‘Circulation.’ The researchers wanted to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court threatens to revoke Shehu Sani’s bail over absence from trial
The Federal High Court sitting in, Abuja has said that it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charge, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of $25,000 from […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bauchi gov hails NGO’s donation of 90 mobility carts to disable persons
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has commended Germanbased non-profit organisation, Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, for its social and humanitarian engagement, as the organisation during the week made donation of 90 mobility carts to disable persons in the state. At the ceremony, which was held in the Government House, Bauchi, Mohammed expressed gratitude to the group […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)