Metro & Crime

Police keep mum as terrorists abduct 12 ASPs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)
  • My husband asked me to sell our house to pay ransom – Officer’s wife

 

Emmanuel Onani With Agency report Gunmen, suspected to be terrorists, have kidnapped 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) travelling from Borno State to Zamfara State on a special operation.

 

Details of the exact location where the officers were abducted were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, refused to pick his calls for him to speak on the abduction.

 

Also, at press time, he was yet to respond to WhatsApp and text messages sent to him on the issue. However, it was learnt that the incident occurred about two weeks ago.

 

Wife of one of the abductees, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have visited the police barracks in Borno State, where she had complained of not hearing from her husband three days after embarking on the ill-fated mission.

 

 

 

 

 

It was during the visit that she learnt of the unfortunate incident from the authorities in the barracks. A report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted the visibly distraught woman as saying she later received a phone call from her husband, who instructed her to sell their house to raise N1 million ransom for his release.

 

“He called me on Wednesday and told me that he was in the hands of the kidnappers,” she was quoted as saying. She said her husband had cried out that “there will be trouble”, if the money was not made available on time. T

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

he abductors may have reduced the ransom, as the woman later said she got a call from a police officer asking her to get N800,000 for the release of her husband. “I can’t tell you I have any other information. We are in a state of frustration,” she was quoted as saying.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protest: Kano IPMAN assures of adequate fuel distribution

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Kano State branch has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring adequate fuel supply to all the states under the Kano zone to prevent possible scarcity as a result of the #EndSARS protests which disrupted distribution. The IPMAN Chairman in Kano, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam gave the […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraud: LAUTECH final year student bags 12 months jail

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Lawal Olakunle, to 12 months imprisonment for internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. The convict pleaded guilty to internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 preferred against […]
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Wedding guests flee as Ekiti shuts hotel

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Task Force on COVID- 19 has sealed a popular hotel in Ado-Ekiti for violating the coronavirus protocols. The hotel, Delight Hotel and Suites, reportedly hosted an elaborate wedding party attended by a large crowd of guests where physical distancing was not maintained.   The hotel, located on Ilawe Road, was shut at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: