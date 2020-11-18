Police keep mum as terrorists abduct 12 ASPs

My husband asked me to sell our house to pay ransom – Officer’s wife

Emmanuel Onani With Agency report Gunmen, suspected to be terrorists, have kidnapped 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) travelling from Borno State to Zamfara State on a special operation.

Details of the exact location where the officers were abducted were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, refused to pick his calls for him to speak on the abduction.

Also, at press time, he was yet to respond to WhatsApp and text messages sent to him on the issue. However, it was learnt that the incident occurred about two weeks ago.

Wife of one of the abductees, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have visited the police barracks in Borno State, where she had complained of not hearing from her husband three days after embarking on the ill-fated mission.

It was during the visit that she learnt of the unfortunate incident from the authorities in the barracks. A report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted the visibly distraught woman as saying she later received a phone call from her husband, who instructed her to sell their house to raise N1 million ransom for his release.

“He called me on Wednesday and told me that he was in the hands of the kidnappers,” she was quoted as saying. She said her husband had cried out that “there will be trouble”, if the money was not made available on time. T

he abductors may have reduced the ransom, as the woman later said she got a call from a police officer asking her to get N800,000 for the release of her husband. “I can’t tell you I have any other information. We are in a state of frustration,” she was quoted as saying.

