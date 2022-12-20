Police kill 12 bandits, kidnap kingpin in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised 12 suspected bandits and kidnappers, including a kingpin in a daring joint operation at Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state. In a press statement signed by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer, yesterday in Bauchi, he said that the suspects are those who were terrorising the communities of Alkaleri LGA and other neighbouring states of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe. He explained that, “On the 19th December, 2022 at about 0230hrs, a Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/ kidnappers in four different hideouts; Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest. The PPRO further explained that following the hot exchange of fire, the superior fire-power by the operatives left 12 of the kidnappers neutralized, while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby Policemen bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camp. Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.

