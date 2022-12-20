Police kill 12 bandits, kidnap kingpin in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised 12 suspected bandits and kidnappers, including a kingpin in a daring joint operation at Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state. In a press statement signed by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer, yesterday in Bauchi, he said that the suspects are those who were terrorising the communities of Alkaleri LGA and other neighbouring states of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe. He explained that, “On the 19th December, 2022 at about 0230hrs, a Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/ kidnappers in four different hideouts; Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest. The PPRO further explained that following the hot exchange of fire, the superior fire-power by the operatives left 12 of the kidnappers neutralized, while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby Policemen bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camp. Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.
Usumanu Danfodiyo Varsity official murdered in Kebbi
Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, has said that one of its staff, Mr. James Nwubu Zhema, was murdered by yet-tobe- identified assailants. It was learnt that the victim’s body was found last Wednesday on a farm located at Ambursa town in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Reports said […]
We had no hand in Lekki Toll Plaza blackout – EKEDC
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has said it did not stop power supply in the Admiralty Toll Plaza on Lekki -Epe Expressway, Lagos, on October 20. 2020. Recall that on October 20, Lekki tollgate was cut off from supply when some army officers shot at peaceful protesters. In a statement by its General Manager, […]
Police arrest NUJ Chairman
The Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists was in the early hours of Saturday thrown into confusion as its Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi, was arrested by operatives from the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, purportedly on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. The number one […]
