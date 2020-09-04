Police kill 15 bandits, nab 50 suspects in Katsina

Police have killed 15 bandits and arrested 50 suspected kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers terrorising the people of Katsina State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday in Katsina. Buba, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the suspects were arrested in various ambush operations carried out by the command in different locations. He said that the police recovered nine AK47 rifles, 20 Dane guns, 20 motorcycles and two vehicles from the suspects.

The commissioner said that the command was also able to recover 220 rustled cows and N680,000 from the suspects. He said: “The command, in its encounter with bandits, successfully eliminated 15 bandits and rescued 20 kidnapped victims.” Buba also said that based on intelligence information, the command succeeded in smashing the camp of notorious bandits in Safana Local Government Area of the state. According to him, the camp is led by 48-year-old Tukur Adamu alias “Jamai Tiger.”

The commissioner noted that the suspect recruited many into banditry, terrorising people of Safana, Batsari and Danmusa local government areas. He added: “The suspect confessed to being in possession of dangerous weapons, including AK47 rifles, with which they killed several people during their attacks.” Buba urged the public to continue providing police with intelligence information that would assist in fighting banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes in society.

