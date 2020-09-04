Metro & Crime

Police kill 15 bandits, nab 50 suspects in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Police have killed 15 bandits and arrested 50 suspected kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers terrorising the people of Katsina State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday in Katsina. Buba, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the suspects were arrested in various ambush operations carried out by the command in different locations. He said that the police recovered nine AK47 rifles, 20 Dane guns, 20 motorcycles and two vehicles from the suspects.

The commissioner said that the command was also able to recover 220 rustled cows and N680,000 from the suspects. He said: “The command, in its encounter with bandits, successfully eliminated 15 bandits and rescued 20 kidnapped victims.” Buba also said that based on intelligence information, the command succeeded in smashing the camp of notorious bandits in Safana Local Government Area of the state. According to him, the camp is led by 48-year-old Tukur Adamu alias “Jamai Tiger.”

The commissioner noted that the suspect recruited many into banditry, terrorising people of Safana, Batsari and Danmusa local government areas. He added: “The suspect confessed to being in possession of dangerous weapons, including AK47 rifles, with which they killed several people during their attacks.” Buba urged the public to continue providing police with intelligence information that would assist in fighting banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes in society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Kano distributes 2m face masks to transport unions, students

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kano State government on Sunday distributed two million face masks to various groups in the state, in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The distribution of the face masks was carried out by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. He said that the gesture would go a long way in curbing the […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 14 in Niger, rustle cattle

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Niger State Police Command has said 14 persons have been killed by gunmen at Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna. Abiodun said on August 12 at about 3:30pm, the command was informed […]
Metro & Crime

Shi’ites protest killings in the North

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise called Shiites yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Kano to condemn the incessant killings in the country especially in Zamfara and Katsina states. One of the organisers of the protest conducted in Kano, a representative of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Aliyu Kabara (an engineer), said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: