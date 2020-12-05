Police kill 2 bandits, arrest others in Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Sokoto State Command, has killed two suspected bandits during a crossfire with the criminals in the state. The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Ibrahim Ka’oje, while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Sokoto, said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), upon receiving a distress call around Yabo-Sanyinna forest, moved in swiftly as some armed bandits were alleged to be preparing to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said operatives of the SCID proceeded to the area, where they met the bandits wearing military camouflage. Upon citing the policemen, the bandits opened fire on them and a gun duel ensued, leaving two bandits dead, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from them, include one AK 47, three AK49 rifles, four 2L444C and rounds of live ammunition. The police also arrested one Maniru Abdullahi, now deceased from a village in Denge Shuni and one Musa Alhaji Buba of Katsina State, in an attempt to kidnap a victim, but were caught by the locals, while a locally fabricated wooden fake gun was recovered from them.

