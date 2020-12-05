News Top Stories

Police kill 2 bandits, arrest others in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Sokoto State Command, has killed two suspected bandits during a crossfire with the criminals in the state. The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Ibrahim Ka’oje, while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Sokoto, said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), upon receiving a distress call around Yabo-Sanyinna forest, moved in swiftly as some armed bandits were alleged to be preparing to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said operatives of the SCID proceeded to the area, where they met the bandits wearing military camouflage. Upon citing the policemen, the bandits opened fire on them and a gun duel ensued, leaving two bandits dead, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from them, include one AK 47, three AK49 rifles, four 2L444C and rounds of live ammunition. The police also arrested one Maniru Abdullahi, now deceased from a village in Denge Shuni and one Musa Alhaji Buba of Katsina State, in an attempt to kidnap a victim, but were caught by the locals, while a locally fabricated wooden fake gun was recovered from them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JAMB: No uniform UTME cutoff point for admission

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

T he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said there was no such thing as a uniform Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) cut off point for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.     Also, each course of programme has a different minimum score which was usually very high for competitive programmes in […]
News

Rejection of N100m pledge: Soun a genuine, patriotic leader –Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, under the auspices of Ogbomoso LAWA, has commended the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, for his exemplary leadership qualities.   The commendation followed the rejection of the N100 million pledge by Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for the repairs, renovation and replacement of properties vandalised during the attack on the monarch’s […]
News Top Stories

El-Rufai: How past govt paid elite to stop Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

  …vows not to appease criminals with ‘peace money’     Governor Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed why he is being ‘attacked’ by Southern Kaduna leaders, following the killings and destruction of properties by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of the state. El-Rufai revealed that before now, previous administrations paid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: