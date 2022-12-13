News Top Stories

Police kill 3, lose officer as hoodlums bomb Imo INEC office

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Steve Uzoechi, OWERRI Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked the Imo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Owerri with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), destroying some of the offices and vehicles parked on  the premises. But the police prevented the hoodlums from doing further damage as they engaged the gunmen in a gunfight, killing three of them and arresting two others. However, reports said one of the policemen was shot dead by the gangsters. According to sources, some of the police officers like some of the hoodlums sustained gunshot wounds. Three AK-47 rifles and two pump-action rifles were recovered from the miscreants. Two vehicles, unused fuel bombs, IEDs, three ATM cards, three mobile phones, military and police camouflage were also recovered from the assailants. A security source told our correspondent that the INEC headquarters was attacked around 1:30 am and the hoodlums had started burning vehicles and offices when their  operation was disrupted by the police. The hoodlums were forced to abandon their attack and fled. They were intercepted around the Control Post roundabout by the police. Three of the gunmen were killed in the shootout that followed, while others escaped through Onitsha Road. Around Ogbaku, vigilantes blocked off their escape and in the exchange that followed also the hoodlums abandoned two of their getaway vehicles and fled into the bush. Police spokesman, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the attack, however, said they repelled the hoodlums. “They threw bombs on the roof of the INEC building but unfortunately for them, they were resisted by our men who were guarding the place,” Reuters quoted Abattam as saying. He said the police repelled the attack after receiving reinforcements. “Fortunately, we neutralised three of them. Others escaped with bullet wounds,” he said, adding that a policeman was killed and another injured. Speaking during the  parade of the gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Barde Mohammed assured residents of their safety. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said that those afraid of free and fair elections in 2023 are behind the attack. Uzodinma, who ordered the immediate elevation of the INEC perimeter fence, blamed desperate politicians for the incessant attacks in the state. While reassuring that there will be free and fair polls in Imo, and all activities aimed at sabotaging the election will be met with force. According to Uzodinma: “No matter how desperate politicians try to foist insecurity on this state, there will be free and fair elections in Imo State in 2023.” He advised residents to go about their businesses without fear, enjoining them to go and collect their PVCs without any deterrence as adequate security will be provided in collection centres to check any eventuality. Speaking further, Uzodinma said: “Those behind these attacks are politicians who want to win elections, without elections, but that is not possible.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

