Police kill 3, lose officer as hoodlums bomb Imo INEC office

Steve Uzoechi, OWERRI Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked the Imo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Owerri with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), destroying some of the offices and vehicles parked on the premises. But the police prevented the hoodlums from doing further damage as they engaged the gunmen in a gunfight, killing three of them and arresting two others. However, reports said one of the policemen was shot dead by the gangsters. According to sources, some of the police officers like some of the hoodlums sustained gunshot wounds. Three AK-47 rifles and two pump-action rifles were recovered from the miscreants. Two vehicles, unused fuel bombs, IEDs, three ATM cards, three mobile phones, military and police camouflage were also recovered from the assailants. A security source told our correspondent that the INEC headquarters was attacked around 1:30 am and the hoodlums had started burning vehicles and offices when their operation was disrupted by the police. The hoodlums were forced to abandon their attack and fled. They were intercepted around the Control Post roundabout by the police. Three of the gunmen were killed in the shootout that followed, while others escaped through Onitsha Road. Around Ogbaku, vigilantes blocked off their escape and in the exchange that followed also the hoodlums abandoned two of their getaway vehicles and fled into the bush. Police spokesman, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the attack, however, said they repelled the hoodlums. “They threw bombs on the roof of the INEC building but unfortunately for them, they were resisted by our men who were guarding the place,” Reuters quoted Abattam as saying. He said the police repelled the attack after receiving reinforcements. “Fortunately, we neutralised three of them. Others escaped with bullet wounds,” he said, adding that a policeman was killed and another injured. Speaking during the parade of the gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Barde Mohammed assured residents of their safety. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said that those afraid of free and fair elections in 2023 are behind the attack. Uzodinma, who ordered the immediate elevation of the INEC perimeter fence, blamed desperate politicians for the incessant attacks in the state. While reassuring that there will be free and fair polls in Imo, and all activities aimed at sabotaging the election will be met with force. According to Uzodinma: “No matter how desperate politicians try to foist insecurity on this state, there will be free and fair elections in Imo State in 2023.” He advised residents to go about their businesses without fear, enjoining them to go and collect their PVCs without any deterrence as adequate security will be provided in collection centres to check any eventuality. Speaking further, Uzodinma said: “Those behind these attacks are politicians who want to win elections, without elections, but that is not possible.”
Related Articles
NPC to recruit 9,000 personnel in Ebonyi for 2023 census
The Ebonyi State office of the National Population Commission (NPC) has stated that it will recruit no fewer than nine thousand ad-hoc staff for the forthcoming population and housing census scheduled for early next year. This was disclosed by the Federal Commissioner in charge of the state, Mr. Darlington Okereke at a press briefing in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fire guts Ondo INEC office, over 5000 card readers destroyed
The Ondo State office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yesterday razed by an inferno . The fire outbreak, which started at night at the ICT unit of the commission, was yet to be contained as at press time. The Inferno was said to have started around 8:30 pm.With the cause of the outbreak […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, jailed for fraud
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors in her blood testing start-up that was once valued at $9bn (£7.5bn). The former Silicon Valley star falsely claimed the technology could diagnose disease with just a few drops of blood, reports the BBC. Holmes, 38, who is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)