Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers, free abducted Italian in Edo

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin The Edo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued 64-year-old Rev. Fr Luigi Brena, an Italian, who was abducted along Ogunwenyi, Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state. In a statement by the state Command Deputy PPRO, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspects were killed when they engaged the police in a gun battle during the rescue operation. The Statement read, “Operatives of the Edo State Police Command attached to Iguobazuwa Division on 03/07/2022 at about 17:45hrs received information that Rev. Fr Luigi Brena ‘M’ 64yrs, an Italian of Somascan Father’s Community was abducted by suspected kidnappers, along Ogunwenyi through Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. “On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp in the forest.

