Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers, free abducted Italian in Edo

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin The Edo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued 64-year-old Rev. Fr Luigi Brena, an Italian, who was abducted along Ogunwenyi, Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state. In a statement by the state Command Deputy PPRO, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspects were killed when they engaged the police in a gun battle during the rescue operation. The Statement read, “Operatives of the Edo State Police Command attached to Iguobazuwa Division on 03/07/2022 at about 17:45hrs received information that Rev. Fr Luigi Brena ‘M’ 64yrs, an Italian of Somascan Father’s Community was abducted by suspected kidnappers, along Ogunwenyi through Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. “On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp in the forest.
Lai Mohammed's N70m campaign fund embezzlement allegation against me frivolous – Rep member
Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke Ero federal constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulraheem Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin, has described the allegation against him by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism that he embezzled N70 million from the 2018 by-election campaign funds meant for his reelection as
A'Ibom officials inspect properties vandalised by protesters
Akwa Ibom State government has undertaken a spontaneous and proactive on-the-spot assessment of properties vandalized in Uyo, the state capital as an aftermath of the #EndSARS protest. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who led the government delegation on the inspection, said the exercise in to give the team a first hand
Continue to support Emmanuel – Former Minister, Etuk-Udo
The people of Akwa Ibom State have been called upon to continue to support the policies and programmes of the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, in the build up to the next electioneering period. The call was made in a congratulatory letter to Governor Emmanuel and the people of Akwa Ibom by a former
