Police kill 4 suspected kidnappers in Abia shoot-out

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Four suspected transborder kidnappers that operate within Abia and Rivers State boundaries have met their waterloo in a shootout with operatives of the Abia State Police Command. New Telegraph gathered that the kidnappers who have their base at Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State got into a fierce gun duel with the Abia police anti-kidnaping unit, Aba annex led by SP Oracle Emeka. An impeccable police source told our reporter that SP Emeka and his team through credible intelligence discovered the hideout of the kidnappers and took swift action. The source said that on sighting the police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun battle leading to the death of the four kidnappers with zero injuries on the part of the police. The source said that on the directive of the Abia State Police Commissioner, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala that the state must be safe and peaceful under him, the anti-kidnapping unit, Aba annex moved to the kidnappers’ camp in a border town near Oyigbo, Rivers State after necessary clearance. The Abia anti-kidnapping unit Aba annex after overpowering the kidnappers in a gun battle equally rescued two female kidnap victims unhurt who were kept at the criminals’ den while awaiting ransoms from their families. “At the police arrival into the kidnappers’ hideout, the kidnappers who were armed with AK- 47 rifles and pump Action opened fire on the Police Team, but were overpowered by the prepared Police Team. Two kidnapped female victims were rescued unhurt. “As a result of the exchange of fire, the kidnappers couldn’t stand the police firepower and their corpses are currently deposited at the teaching hospital mortuary in Aba,” the source said. In a similar situation, the anti-kidnapping unit Aba annex also arrested three suspected notorious armed robbers in Aba through intelligence.

 

The source said that upon interrogation, one of the suspected armed robbers revealed that he is not only into armed robbery but also into kidnapping and mentioned the names of his kidnapping gangs who are equally in police net and will be charged in court soon. New Telegraph gathered that from two criminal groups, the police recovered AK -47 rifles, pump action guns, different vehicle plate numbers and two vehicles that the kidnappers use for their operations.

 

