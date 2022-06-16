Metro & Crime

Police kill four bandits, arrest female gun runner in Kaduna

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS) in conjunction with Operation Yaki Kaduna State Command have killed four bandits and arrested a woman supplying firearms and ammunition to criminals.

Kaduna Police confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige on Thursday.

The Police spokesman said the troops also recovered AK49 and AK47 rifles with magazines, 134 live ammunition and one operational vehicle after overpowering the bandits.

According to DSP Jalige: “On 15th June, 2022 at about 0650hrs while on the trail of suspected armed bandits, the operatives intercepted their target along Saminaka – Jos Expressway in a Sharon vehicle blue in colour driven by one James Dawi (m) 31 years old of Vom town, Jos South LGA Plateau State.

“The suspected bandits on sensing an unavoidable danger posed in their way to deliver some dangerous weapons to their cohorts, immediately engaged the operatives firing sporadically however, the operatives with tactical precision were able to terminally injure four suspects.

“The injured suspects were evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna where they were pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“The encounter which lasted for about 30 minutes as the fire power of the Police forced them to retreat into the forest with bullet wounds.

“When search was conducted in the vehicle and around the vicinity the following exhibits were recovered, (1) one Ak49 rifle loaded with six rounds of live ammunitions (2) Ak47 rifle (3) one empty magazine (4) one hundred and thirty four rounds of different calibres of live ammunition (5) operational motor vehicle.

“The operation led to the arrest of a female accomplice whom during the course of investigation confessed to be supplying arms and ammunition to bandits within Kaduna State, meanwhile discreet investigation into the case has been instituted with a view to unravelling the identities of other criminal gang as well as finding the source of these dangerous weapons in order to avert future occurrences and made the criminals to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command CP Yekinin A. Ayoku has applauded this clinically executed intelligence-led tactical operation that has occasioned this breakthrough.

“He has therefore assured the good people of Kaduna State that the Command will be unrelenting under direction of the Inspector General of Police, robust support from the State Government and active synergy with other security agencies in the fight against the enemies of our collective security.

“He equally called on members of the public to continue to support the Police with useful information about all and sundry criminal activities as Police under his watch would promptly treat such information with dispatch and absolute confidentiality.”

 

