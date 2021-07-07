Metro & Crime

Police kill robber, foil attempt to rob cocoa trader of N13m in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have shot dead a member of an armed robbery gang after an attempt to rob a bakery in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The robbers had snatched a vehicle belonging to the owner of the bakery but were chased by policemen from the Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure South Local Government to Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the robbers were engaged in a shootout at Igbara-Oke by the police with one of the robbers being killed.

After the shootout, one of the robbers was arrested while others fled into the bush.

Also, an attempt by a five-man gang to rob a cocoa merchant of the sum of N13 million in broad day light was foiled by the police in Akure.

The robbers were said to have trailed the cocoa merchant from a bank and blocked him at Oshinle area but the man fled on foot with some of the cash.

Witnesses said prompt arrival of policemen after distress calls by residents in the area made the robbers to flee after shooting sporadically and abandoned their operational vehicle.

Police sources said the cocoa merchant explained at the police headquarters that the money was meant to pay cocoa farmers in their farms.

The merchant reportedly told police interrogators that many farmers do not have bank accounts and preferred to collect cash.

However, it was learnt that N2 million was stolen from some of the cash the victim left in the boot of his car.

